WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 728.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WNS by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $291,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $66.54 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

