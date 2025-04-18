Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $2.39. Xenetic Biosciences shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 6,049 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

