Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $2.39. Xenetic Biosciences shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 6,049 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.