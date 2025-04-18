Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,888,000 after buying an additional 199,598 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $496.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.