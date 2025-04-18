XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 12,578 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vital Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 62,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vital Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 220,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vital Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vital Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $123,841.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,900.62. This represents a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $15.17 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.