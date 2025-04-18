XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 69,051 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 465.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in StoneCo by 327.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,817 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 277,963 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,788 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

