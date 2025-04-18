XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,305 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $59,676,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $59,894,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $51,353,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 140,310 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 559,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $475,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,791.48. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333 over the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE WK opened at $67.54 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

