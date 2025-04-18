XTX Topco Ltd Has $697,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of SSP opened at $2.17 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

