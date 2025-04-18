XTX Topco Ltd Has $740,000 Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,850 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 399,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.52.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $0.56 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $258.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

