XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,899,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 3,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.04, for a total value of $3,309,240.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,197.52. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $790.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $850.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $898.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $970.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.50.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

