XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,561 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

