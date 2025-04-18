XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Barclays lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.43 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,260. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

