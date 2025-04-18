YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at UBS Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

NYSE:YETI opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

