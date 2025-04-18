Zacks Investment Management Buys 423 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,586,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $226.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

