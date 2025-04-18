Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 90,569 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515,015 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,312,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

