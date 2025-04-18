Zacks Investment Management Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Edison International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EIX opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.