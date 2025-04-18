Zacks Investment Management Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.