Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 276.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,241 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in OLO were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLO. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLO opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.42.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

