Zacks Investment Management Sells 8,957 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

