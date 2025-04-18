Zacks Investment Management Trims Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in City were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in City by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in City by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,400. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,187. This represents a 33.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,226 shares of company stock valued at $147,200. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $113.74 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $98.22 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

