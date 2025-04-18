Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 224,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 831,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $115,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,333.94. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,032,212.99. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $4,685,294 in the last ninety days. 13.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $46,172,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Zai Lab by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 69,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 26.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

