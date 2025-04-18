Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up approximately 3.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $11.46 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

