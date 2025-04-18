Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
