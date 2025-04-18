Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,257 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $61,412,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,880,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 329,563 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZWS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

