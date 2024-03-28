2,738 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

