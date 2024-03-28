2,554 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFA opened at $80.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.