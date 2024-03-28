Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 29,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,922,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

