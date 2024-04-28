Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

RF stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

