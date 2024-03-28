BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.18 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $880.39 million and $1.18 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $70,892.25 or 0.99950799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00142620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,601.6856936 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,149,222.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars.

