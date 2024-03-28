3,712 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BIV stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

