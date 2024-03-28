Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $142.69 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $142.69 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $92.64 or 0.00130895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,778.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $568.79 or 0.00803628 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00059896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,672,906 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

