Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Announces $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

