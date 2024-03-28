BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

BWXT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 100.5% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 59.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.