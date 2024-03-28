Caledonia Mining’s (CMCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

CMCL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,496. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 87.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.