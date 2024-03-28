Courier Capital LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 229.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

