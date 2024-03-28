Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 3,068,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 23,992,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,628,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 791,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.