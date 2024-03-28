Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 732,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 624,850 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $42.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

