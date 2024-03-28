First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 471,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 94,211 shares.The stock last traded at $69.63 and had previously closed at $69.61.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

