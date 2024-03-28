First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 471,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 94,211 shares.The stock last traded at $69.63 and had previously closed at $69.61.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
