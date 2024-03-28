General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.52

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.
General American Investors Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $79,148. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
