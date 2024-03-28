The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.