Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,418.20 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00006017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $155.91 million and $24,418.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015824 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00013546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,236.47 or 1.00425341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00141969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.22866756 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $58,080.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

