First National Corp MA ADV Sells 355 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $778.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $727.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $334.58 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $739.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

