IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,588 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,103 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC's holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

