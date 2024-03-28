Courier Capital LLC Sells 402 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

