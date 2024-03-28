IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

