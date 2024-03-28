Sebold Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

