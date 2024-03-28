indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.06. 373,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,417,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,936. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,267,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

