Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,493.85 per share, with a total value of C$14,938.50.

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,468.10 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$870.31 and a 12 month high of C$1,563.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,410.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,267.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The firm has a market cap of C$32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.6163683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $19.871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

