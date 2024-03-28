Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 22,170 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.41 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

