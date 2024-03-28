Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the February 29th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vitru by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 4,544.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Price Performance

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $481.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of -0.12.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.