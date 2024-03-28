Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total transaction of $109,586.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,907.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

